Offender goes on drunken rampage in labour ward of Forth Valley Royal Hospital

As mothers were giving birth to their babies in Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) a drunken offender was ripping fire extinguishers off walls and threatening ward staff and security guards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kaleb Hall, 27, was at the ward to see his partner, who was giving birth at the time, and started making a real nuisance of himself – his behaviour became so bad security staff had to escort him from the hospital.

Once outside he then took his frustrations out by attacking a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hall had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards hospital staff at FVRH on September 22.

Hall made a real nuisance of himself in the labour ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The charges stated Hall kicked hospital trolleys and pulled fire extinguishers from walls in the ward and kicked and punched a motor vehicle in the hospital car park.

Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “Witnesses became aware of the accused coming into the birth ward and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They were keeping an eye on the accused and contacted hospital security staff.

"They got the accused back into ward 7 where he ran into a birthing room. Police were then contacted. The accused was taken to the exit by witnesses and punched and kicked the ward exit doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accused exited into the car park area and was seen to punch the back window of a car.”

The court heard Hall had visited the ward to see his partner who was giving birth and he was later admitted back in when he had sobered up.

It was stated there was a certain reason why he was in the state he was in on the day, but no further details were given.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “His conduct was unacceptable – he accepts that. Supervision would be a benefit to him and it would be a benefit to everyone around him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Your behaviour was quite extraordinary and unacceptable as you are aware. It must have been quite horrible for the people in the hospital in the birthing ward – utterly horrendous.”