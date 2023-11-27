Offender goes on drunken rampage in labour ward of Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Kaleb Hall, 27, was at the ward to see his partner, who was giving birth at the time, and started making a real nuisance of himself – his behaviour became so bad security staff had to escort him from the hospital.
Once outside he then took his frustrations out by attacking a car.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hall had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards hospital staff at FVRH on September 22.
The charges stated Hall kicked hospital trolleys and pulled fire extinguishers from walls in the ward and kicked and punched a motor vehicle in the hospital car park.
Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “Witnesses became aware of the accused coming into the birth ward and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They were keeping an eye on the accused and contacted hospital security staff.
"They got the accused back into ward 7 where he ran into a birthing room. Police were then contacted. The accused was taken to the exit by witnesses and punched and kicked the ward exit doors.
"The accused exited into the car park area and was seen to punch the back window of a car.”
The court heard Hall had visited the ward to see his partner who was giving birth and he was later admitted back in when he had sobered up.
It was stated there was a certain reason why he was in the state he was in on the day, but no further details were given.
John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “His conduct was unacceptable – he accepts that. Supervision would be a benefit to him and it would be a benefit to everyone around him.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Your behaviour was quite extraordinary and unacceptable as you are aware. It must have been quite horrible for the people in the hospital in the birthing ward – utterly horrendous.”
She placed Hall, 82 Wishart Drive, Stirling, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 250 hours of unpaid work in that time.