Offender fails to appear at Falkirk court due to broken neck

At an earlier court appearance William Marshall (37) pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – smashing a window by kicking it – in the Falkirk Sheriff Court building on July 13, 2020.

The court heard Marshall, who was supposedly injured when he fell from a significant height, had now been released from hospital and was recovering at his Flat 8, Springkerse House, Stirling home.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Marshall to April 14.

Marshall smashed a window at Falkirk Sheriff Court

At a previous court appearance, it was stated the broken neck was not something Marshall would have just “made up”.On that occasion Sheriff Simon Collins QC also adjourned the case for an update on Marshall’s health situation and some kind of “medical vouching” to confirm he had indeed broken his neck.

