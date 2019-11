An offender exposed himself in a council building whilst subject to a court order.

Darren Whyte (29), 20a High Street, Tillicoultry, was under supervision when he urinated in a cup and repeatedly touched himself in front of two 18-year-olds at Falkirk Council Social Work Department, Hope Street, Falkirk, on February 12.

Appearing in court last Thursday, Whyte was fined £250.