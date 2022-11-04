Offender does well in exams but not with her Falkirk court orders
Connie Stevenson, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty at an earlier appearance to behaving in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert, on July 29 last year, yelling abuse at police officers.
It was stated Stevenson, who formerly lived at 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was now staying with her father in Edinburgh.
Sheriff Christopher Shead called Stevenson’s progress report a “sorry looking matter”.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “There are positive things. She has not been in further trouble and has passed two Highers.”
Sheriff Shead allowed her structured deferred sentence to continue until January 19 next year, warning her she faced custody if she did not engage.
He said: “You have not co-operated. You need to co-operate – it’s in your own interest. If you don’t the court will have to take a more serious view of the matter.
"The court will recall the structured deferred sentence and deal with you much more robustly.”