It was stated Stevenson, who formerly lived at 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was now staying with her father in Edinburgh.

Sheriff Christopher Shead called Stevenson’s progress report a “sorry looking matter”.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “There are positive things. She has not been in further trouble and has passed two Highers.”

Stevenson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Shead allowed her structured deferred sentence to continue until January 19 next year, warning her she faced custody if she did not engage.

He said: “You have not co-operated. You need to co-operate – it’s in your own interest. If you don’t the court will have to take a more serious view of the matter.