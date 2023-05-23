Offender crashed his car after Falkirk chase and told police he would rape their children

Rory Thomson, 47, stated he hoped officers died a “horrible death” from cancer, hoped their children hated them for being police officers and said he would rape their children if he met them.

Earlier on the same day he had driven off when police attempted to talk to him and, after driving through a red light had managed to evade officers. He only stopped when he lost control of his car and crashed into a fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to driving at excessive speed and failing to keep proper control of his vehicle on various roads, including Weir Street, Garrison Place, Glebe Street, Kerse Lane and New Hallglen Road, on September 4 last year.

Thomson made some vile comments to officers after he was taken into custody

He also admitted threatening behaviour towards police during the course of his journey in custody to Livingston Police Station on the same date.

Thomson had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending his former partner text messages containing threats of violence – on August 26, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.30am when police noticed a motor vehicle driving at speed, swerving all over the road. Officers activated their lights and the car turned into a street.

"Officers got out of their vehicle to speak with the driver. The accused has then driven off at speed, mounting the pavement, heading in the direction of Kerse Lane, driving erratically and going through a red light.

"Police were unable to keep up with the accused and lost the vehicle.”

The charge’s stated Thomson’s vehicle then struck a fence and was badly damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had crashed into a fence,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The windscreen of the car was completely smashed. The accused was later traced by police and was smelling strongly of alcohol.

“Officers required him to provide a specimen of breath – he swore at officers and refused.”

Things then got nasty as officers transported Thomson to custody.

"While en route to the police station the accused made comments to officers – ‘I hope you get cancer and die a horrible death’, ‘I hope your kids hate you for being a cop’ and ‘If I meet your kids I will rape them’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Thomson recognised how nasty and serious his “volatile” and “disgusting” comments were. It was stated he had a long standing problem with alcohol and his “whole life fell apart” after his divorce.

He had taken to self medicating, combining alcohol with prescription drugs.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Thomson, Welldale, 7 Park Terrace, Brightons, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend mental health and alcohol treatment services.

He was also banned from driving for 32 months and placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad