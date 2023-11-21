Offender claims she was 'provoked' into punching man in the privates during Denny attack

An offender took it upon herself to confront a man after supposed allegations came to light and then launched a violent attack on him which saw her land a blow to his private parts.

Heather O’Donnell, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – striking him to the head and groin to his injury – in the Denny area on November 26 last year.She also admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman in the Denny area fear and alarm from April 12 to May 15 this year.

Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer left his property. As he approached the accused, she approached him and lunged forward, punching him on the nose with a closed right fist.

"This caused him to drop his phone. As he bent down to pick it up she punched him in the genital area.”

O'Donnell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

O’Donnell then began to leave a large number of threatening social media and phone messages stating things like “I’m watching you, be careful” and “I know where he has moved to, watch out, be scared”.

She sent 30 messages saying “I will never leave your family alone – I’m coming for them all” and “watch your windows tonight and you cars”.

One of the most serious threats had her claiming she was going to kill a woman and her baby.

When police question her about the messages she told them: “I want them leathered.”

The court heard there had been allegations made which had driven O’Donnell to take action.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted there was some level of provocation when it came to the assault, and admonished O’Donnell, 17 Catherine Street, Bannockburn, for tht offence.

He said: “It's not simply a case of you assaulting someone – you were provoked.”

For the threats that cause fear and alarm, she was fined £320 to be paid back at a rate of £30 per month.