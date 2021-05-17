Offender chucked model cars at his partner in Carron bust up

Andrew McAinsh (57) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and the assault he committed at an address in Burder Park, Carron on December 13 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said the trouble started when McAinsh’s partner poured his alcohol down the drain.

He added she had gone upstairs for a shower and then noticed the television had been switched off and the WiFi had been switched off. She noted McAinsh was smelling strongly of acohol at this point.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McAinsh assaulted and injured his partner by throwing a model car at her

The woman then noticed a bottle of whisky stuck down one of the cushions of the couch and she poured the remainder of the bottle down the sink.

McAinsh then started to shout and swear at her, throwing coins in her direction and then picked up and threw a box of model cars, which struck her on the body.

It was stated McAinsh had not come to the attention of the police since these offences and was involved in matrimonial discussions with the complainer to resolve property matters.

The court heard back in February the complainer had called for a non-harassment order to be put in place against McAinsh for as long as possible.