Offender caused over £800 of damage after torching his cell at Polmont YOI
Drew Thom, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to wilfully setting a fire and destroying property – cell fixtures and fittings – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on September 10 last year.
The court heard Thom, 24 Dunnock Park, Perth, suffered from ADHD and his mindless act of vandalism caused £820 of damage.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence until January 11, 2024 to allow a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out.