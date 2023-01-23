Offender caught with illegal SIM card in Polmont YOI
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Scott Dundas, 21, admitted possessing an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 4 last year.
By Court Reporter
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:47pm
The court heard Dundas, who was representing himself in court, was currently serving a prison sentence for another matter and had a release date of May 25.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Dundas, 60 Baldwin Avenue, Glasgow, until May 11 to allow Dundas to have a look at the reports being carried out.