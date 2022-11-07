Offender caught with illegal item under his duvet at Polmont YOI
Jay Lennox, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possessing an unauthorised SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 27.
7th Nov 2022
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9am and staff carried out a routine search of the accused's cell. He attempted to hide something in his hand under the duvet when instructed to show them where they could be seen.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Lennox, address listed as Polmont YOI, to four months in prison.