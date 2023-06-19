News you can trust since 1845
Offender caught with illegal item at Polmont YOI before morning shower time

An offender was found to have possession of an illegal item at Polmont YOI after guards arrived in his cell at morning shower time.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nathan McKenzie, 19, had pleaded guilty to having possession of an unauthorised SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 9 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 11am and prison officers asked the accused if he wanted to go for a shower. They notice a mobile phone on the bed with the back removed.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted this was his first offence as an adult and placed McKenzie, 23c Fore Street, Port Glasgow, on a structured deferred sentence for six months and called for a review of the order in three month’s time.

McKenzie was caught with the item at Polmont YOIMcKenzie was caught with the item at Polmont YOI
In recent years SIM cards used in mobile phones have been smuggled in to prisons to allow prisoners to illegally communicate with the outside world.