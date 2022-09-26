Offender caught with heroin on Falkirk street
A long suffering drug addict was caught by police officers carrying a heroin in the street.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:00 pm
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Carr (26) had pleaded guilty to being in possession of class A drug heroin in Grahams Road, Falkirk on May 22 last year.
Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “Drugs have been a problem for him for quite a considerable period of time.”
Sheriff Craig Harris placed Carr, 22 Hall Park, Sauchie, on a structured deferred sentence for two months until November 17.