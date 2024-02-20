News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Offender calls partner a 'junkie cow' during 'old fashioned shouting match' in Stenhousemuir

Having pleaded guilty at an earlier appearance, Robbie Saville, 23, was back in Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday facing sentencing for the threatening behaviour offence he committed at his 18 Akarit Road, Stenhousemuir home on October 9 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2pm and the witness was sitting in her living at the time when she saw the accused walking towards the address. She went outside and she and the accused started shouting and swearing at each other in reference to damage which had been caused.

"Neighbours then contacted police having heard the accused say ‘you’re a junkie cow – I bet your maw would be disgraced by you – you’re full of Valium’.”

The court heard the relationship was now at an end.

Saville appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Saville appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Saville appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated the incident could be categorised as a “bit of an old fashioned shouting match in the street”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Saville to complete 75 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.