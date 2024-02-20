Offender calls partner a 'junkie cow' during 'old fashioned shouting match' in Stenhousemuir
Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2pm and the witness was sitting in her living at the time when she saw the accused walking towards the address. She went outside and she and the accused started shouting and swearing at each other in reference to damage which had been caused.
"Neighbours then contacted police having heard the accused say ‘you’re a junkie cow – I bet your maw would be disgraced by you – you’re full of Valium’.”
The court heard the relationship was now at an end.
It was stated the incident could be categorised as a “bit of an old fashioned shouting match in the street”.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Saville to complete 75 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.