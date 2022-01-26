Offender 'brandished broom' during Stenhousemuir incident
Gary Tait (32) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.
On November 28 last year, Tait brandished a broom, a metal poker and metal tongs as he uttered threats of violence at an address in Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir.
He also admitted resisting police officers – struggling and kicking out at them – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on December 3, 2021.
The court heard was in a better frame of mind than he had been in the past.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “Today he is lucid, cheerful and entirely co-operative.
Sheriff Derek Livingston described Tait’s behaviour as “quite changeable”.
Earlier in the month he had been taken to the court, but refused to leave the prison van.
Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Tait, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, until February 17 for reports and he was remanded in custody until that date.