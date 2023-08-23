News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Offender booted in door in Bainsford then told 'idiot' police to get out of the premises

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Dornion, 30, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards police officers – at an address in Main Street, Bainsford on May 14.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.20pm and police received a call about an ongoing disturbance at her address. They arrived and found the front door had been damaged.

"They then saw Mr Dornion inside, sleeping with his shoes off – there was a cut to his right foot where he had struck the door. He swore at police and told them to ‘get out you idiots’.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Dornion had actually been out of trouble for a few years until this recent incident.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Dornion, 9 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for nine weeks.