Offender booted in door in Bainsford then told 'idiot' police to get out of the premises

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.20pm and police received a call about an ongoing disturbance at her address. They arrived and found the front door had been damaged.

"They then saw Mr Dornion inside, sleeping with his shoes off – there was a cut to his right foot where he had struck the door. He swore at police and told them to ‘get out you idiots’.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Dornion had actually been out of trouble for a few years until this recent incident.