Offender bombards Larbert bakery firm with long and abusive phone calls

She had earlier pleaded guilty to a similar offence repeatedly uttered sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – again at Mathiesons in Larbert – on January 1, 2022.

Back in January 2022, Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Conners on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement she had to attend alcohol treatment and counselling.

However, it did not take Conners long to re-offend after she had been sentenced.

Conners appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

At 8am on March 21, 2022 an employee at Mathiesons checked the answer machine and found four voicemails from an unknown number, but she knew from the voice it was Conners.

One was 10 minutes long and referred to the employee as a “bitch” and male as a “paedo” then stated all police were “scumbags”.

Conners left a further three messages all over 10 minutes in duration and ended by saying the employee should feel free to report the calls to police.

It was stated Conners had a problem with alcohol, which was the main cause of her offending on these occasions.

Last year Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Conners, 352 Lanark Road West, Currie, for six months to February 29, 2024, for her good behaviour and to see if she can get on track with her residential rehabilitation and get off alcohol.

Last Thursday the court heard Conners was now 100 days sober.