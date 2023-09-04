Offender bombards Larbert bakery firm with long and abusive phone calls

She had earlier pleaded guilty to a similar offence repeatedly uttered sexual remarks and offensive remarks over the phone – again at Mathiesons in Larbert – on January 1, 2022.

Back in January last year, Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Conners on a supervised community payback order for two years with a conduct requirement she has to attend alcohol treatment and counselling.

Last Thursday, the court heard it did not take Conners long to re-offend after she had been sentenced in January 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 8am on March 21 and the employee at Mathiesons checked the voicemails on the answer machine. There were four voicemails from an unknown number, but she knew the voice as being that of the accused.

"One was 10 minutes long and referred to the employee as a ‘bitch’ and male as a ‘paedo’ then stated all police were ‘scumbags’.”

Conners left a further three messages all over 10 minutes in duration and ended by saying the employee should feel free to report the calls to police.

The court heard Conners had a problem with alcohol, which was the main cause of her offending on these occasions.