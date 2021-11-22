Offender bit inmate's ear during Polmont YOI fight
Beyar Asmael (22) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury he committed at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on February 5 last year.
James Moncreiff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At the time both the complainer and accused were imprisoned in Polmont YOI. They were returning from a physical education session when a fight broke out.”
During the struggle Asmael bit the complainer’s right ear, creating an injury which required steri-strips.
The court heard “tensions were high” between Asmael and the other inmate and eventually reached “boiling point”. It was stated in some ways the assault had been a “stand up fight” between the two young men.
It was stated despite what happened the Asmael and the other prisoner settled their differences the next day.
Sheriff Craig Harris said sentenced Asmael, Falt 4-1, 200 Moss Heights Avenue, Glasgow, to four months in prison.