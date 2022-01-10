Offender attacked police officer during Camelon Roman Bar rammy

The court heard alcohol was the cause of his offending.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Buchanan, 7 Queen’s Drive, California, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he engage in alcohol treatment and complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Buchanan attacked a police officer in The Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon

