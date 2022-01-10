Offender attacked police officer during Camelon Roman Bar rammy
Keiran Buchanan (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault – pushing a police officer onto a table – and threatening behaviour at The Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon on October 21 last year.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:36 am
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:36 am
The court heard alcohol was the cause of his offending.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Buchanan, 7 Queen’s Drive, California, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he engage in alcohol treatment and complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.