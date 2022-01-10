Offender attacked police officer during Camelon Roman Bar rammy

Keiran Buchanan (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault – pushing a police officer onto a table – and threatening behaviour at The Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon on October 21 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:36 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:36 am

The court heard alcohol was the cause of his offending.

Read More

Read More
Offender caught with plastic blade in Polmont YOI

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Buchanan, 7 Queen’s Drive, California, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he engage in alcohol treatment and complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Buchanan attacked a police officer in The Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V