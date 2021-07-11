Offender attacked his ex-partner then reported himself to police after Larbert incident
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Stuart Todd (40) admitted assaulting his ex-partner, grabbing her throat and repeatedly striking her on the head to her injury, in George Street, Larbert on May 22.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:31 pm
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said it was Todd himself who called police to report the assault.
The court heard Todd had a previous domestic offence conviction, but it was some time ago.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Todd, 33 Graham Street, Barrhead, until August 5 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.