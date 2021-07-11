Offender attacked his ex-partner then reported himself to police after Larbert incident

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said it was Todd himself who called police to report the assault.

The court heard Todd had a previous domestic offence conviction, but it was some time ago.

Todd appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court to answer for the assault on his former partner

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Todd, 33 Graham Street, Barrhead, until August 5 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.

