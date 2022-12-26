Offender assaulted a patient and three members of staff during Forth Valley Royal Hospital attack
An offender arrived at court ready to be remanded – carrying a large black sports bag – but he was given one final opportunity to attend his social work appointment.
Robert Bruce, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient and three members of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 27, 2020.
The court heard Bruce, 64 Whins Road, Alloa, had not attended his social work appointment for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out – claiming he had not received any notification to attend.
Sheriff Simon Collins warned Bruce – who had arrived in the cock carrying a sports bag – he would be headed to prison if he did not attend for reports.
He said: “I will give you the benefit of the doubt – you have a long record and you know the system very well.”
Sentence was deferred until Febryary 2, 2023.