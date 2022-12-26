Offender assaulted a patient and three members of staff during Forth Valley Royal Hospital attack

Robert Bruce, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient and three members of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 27, 2020.

The court heard Bruce, 64 Whins Road, Alloa, had not attended his social work appointment for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out – claiming he had not received any notification to attend.

Sheriff Simon Collins warned Bruce – who had arrived in the cock carrying a sports bag – he would be headed to prison if he did not attend for reports.

Bruce attacked staff and a patient at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

He said: “I will give you the benefit of the doubt – you have a long record and you know the system very well.”