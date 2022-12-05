Offender almost crashed into police during moment of motorcycling madness in Falkirk village
A middle-aged offender was thrown from a motorcycle and injured after he collided with a bollard following a police chase which saw him narrowly avoid striking a police vehicle.
William Kirby (54) forced officers to take evasive action to avoid colliding with him as he rode the damaged motorcycle at them after he failed to stop when he was signalled to do so.
Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kirby had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Main Street, Brightons on January 29. The charges stated Kirby drove his motorcycle onto a pavement and then “dismounted” the vehicle when he hit a bollard.
The court heard Kirby, 50 Raeburn Crescent, Whitburn, had failed to attend his social work appointment so there was no criminal justice social work report available for him.
Most Popular
Noting there was no excuse for his non-appearance at court, Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for his arrest .