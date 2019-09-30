Offender abducted and attacked staff member at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

James Llewellyn (22) abducted and then attacked a member of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Llewellyn, Orchard Clinic, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, admitted the assault he carried out on the woman on August 13, 2016 when he was out on a weekend release from the acute admission ward of an Edinburgh hospital and was staying in the care of his family.

During the terrifying ordeal he also pinned the woman down on a bed, grabbed her by the throat and restricted her breathing.

Llewellyn was placed on a community payback order for the offence and after appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday that order was allowed to continue.

Sheriff Derek Livingston called for a review on November 19.