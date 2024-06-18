Offender, 82, bang out of order for Bo'ness door slamming antics
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Martin, 82, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly slamming doors – at an address in Gilburn Place, Bo’ness, on February 14.
The court heard Martin’s partner of over 30 years – the complainer in the case – had suffered a stroke a short time before the incident.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Martin, c/o R&A, 22 to 24 Stirling Street, Denny, for six months for him to be off good behaviour.