Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Martin, 82, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly slamming doors – at an address in Gilburn Place, Bo’ness, on February 14.

The court heard Martin’s partner of over 30 years – the complainer in the case – had suffered a stroke a short time before the incident.