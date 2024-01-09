News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Offender, 33, convicted of killing woman, 54, after attack at Forth Valley care facility

An offender has now been convicted of killing a 54-year-old woman after an incident at a supported living accommodation which involved multiple stabbings.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, Kellyanne McNaughton, 33, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide at Craighall Court in the Raploch area of Stirling on March 7 last year.

Michele Rutherford was working at the facility on Craighall Street when she and two colleagues were attacked by McNaughton during a disturbance just after 11am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was later pronounced dead.

Kellyanne McNaughton admitted killing the 54-year-old woman (Picture: Submitted)Kellyanne McNaughton admitted killing the 54-year-old woman (Picture: Submitted)
Kellyanne McNaughton admitted killing the 54-year-old woman (Picture: Submitted)

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Michele Rutherford lost her life in tragic circumstances while at work caring for others. We know her loss has had a lasting impact on a great many people and, of course, in particular her family.

“Nothing can change what happened but I hope that this conviction can provide some degree of closure.”

McNaughton will be sentenced at a later date.