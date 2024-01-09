Offender, 33, convicted of killing woman, 54, after attack at Forth Valley care facility

An offender has now been convicted of killing a 54-year-old woman after an incident at a supported living accommodation which involved multiple stabbings.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, Kellyanne McNaughton, 33, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide at Craighall Court in the Raploch area of Stirling on March 7 last year.

Michele Rutherford was working at the facility on Craighall Street when she and two colleagues were attacked by McNaughton during a disturbance just after 11am.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was later pronounced dead.

Kellyanne McNaughton admitted killing the 54-year-old woman (Picture: Submitted)

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Michele Rutherford lost her life in tragic circumstances while at work caring for others. We know her loss has had a lasting impact on a great many people and, of course, in particular her family.

“Nothing can change what happened but I hope that this conviction can provide some degree of closure.”