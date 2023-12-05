Offender, 17, was carrying over £100 of cannabis when he tried to give police the slip in Grangemouth
The Grangemouth teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, looked over his shoulder to see if he was being followed and, sure enough, officers stopped and realised he smelled strongly of cannabis.
When they tried to search him he tried to get away and ended up getting into a violent struggle with officers.
The 17-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to resisting police officers and possession of class B drug cannabis in Orchard Street, Grangemouth on July 17.
The court heard he was caught with 10.57 grams of cannabis, worth a street value of around £105.
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “It was 7.50pm and police on patrol saw the accused away from them on a path in Grangemouth. He seemed to see the police vehicle and turn away, looking over his shoulder, checking he wasn’t being followed.
"Police followed him and they could detect a strong smell of cannabis from him. He said he had smoked some cannabis just before they arrived. When they tried to search him he tried to run off and got involved in a violent struggle with officers.
"The cannabis was contained within six bags and he had £40 cash on him. He told officers ‘the big bag is for me, but I got the other bags to give to my pals.”
The court heard the teenager was a first offender and had been asked to go and purchase additional cannabis for his friends and he “foolishly” did so. When he realised police were going to search him and find the drugs he “panicked”.
It was stated the teenager no longer used cannabis.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You are a very young person and this is your first criminal matter. I take into account your candid comments to police and you are said to not abuse drugs anymore – which I think is a good idea.”
She placed the 17-year-old on a structured deferred sentence for three months to February 29, 2024.