Not so magnificent seven speeders caught in crosshairs of police radar guns in Falkirk area

Police are continuing their crackdown on speeding motorists with officers whipping out the radar guns in the Braes and Grangemouth areas.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Grangemouth Community Policing Team assisted by response officers carried out roadside speed checks in the Braes at Main Road, Maddiston and in Grangemouth at Abbots Road.

“Seven motorists were warned regarding their speed and one conditional offer issued.”

The checks are part of a new road safety campaign which urges drivers to slow down to help reduce collisions and casualties.