Not so high times: Out of work offender caught by police after blowing £200 on cannabis

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Corey Thompson, 24, had pleaded guilty to possession of class B drug cannabis in Glebe Street, Falkirk on September 13 last year.
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:38 BST
9th Apr 2024
The court heard he had 57 grams of the drug worth an estimated £560.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: "He had lost his employment and had paid £200 for this amount of cannabis that was found on him. This is possession only.”

Sheriff Simon Collins fined Thompson, 58 Westfield Street, Falkirk, £200 to be paid at £20 per month.