'Not acceptable in Scotland': Falkirk court hears Lithuanian dad hit child so hard it left hand print

The 45-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury he committed at an address in the Falkirk area on March 6, 2021.

The angry father had supposedly been trying to discuss financial matters with his partner as the children were “jumping about” playing in the living room. They had been

warned to be quiet, but continued to make a noise and, losing his temper, the father struck his child on the side so hard he left a red mark.

A photograph of the injury was taken and the matter was subsequently reported to police. At the time the father apologised for what he did, saying he regretted it.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months back in July last year.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He has moved out of the family home and is separated from his family. He comes from Lithuania and understands now such behaviour is not acceptable in Scotland.

"He has learned from this.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted the father had worked with children’s charity Barnardo’s and social work during his structured deferred sentence.

He added: “You understand now that you cannot strike your child and you see what the consequences are.”

