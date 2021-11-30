Non-harassment order for Falkirk ‘rejected suitor’ unable to take a hint

Alexander Young (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of conduct which placed a woman in a state of fear and alarm, sending her unwanted messages on social media, loitering in her street where she lives in Standburn between September 1, 2019 and July 25, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail by contacting the woman on social media between December 2, 2020 and December 4, 2020 and behaving in a threatening manner, sending threatening and offensive messages to the woman via social media.

The court heard social workers were unwilling to continue to supervise Young due to his failure to engage.

Young sent threatening and offensive messages to the woman on social media

It was stated Young, was not able to take a hint his relationship with the woman was over.

He was referred to as “the rejected and incompetent suitor” and it was claimed his cannabis use had stopped.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He has been able to reflect what he was doing would have caused her alarm and was not wanted by her.”

A three-year non-harassment order was put in place seven months ago forbidding Young from having any contact with the woman.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Young, 7 York Drive, Falkirk, for six months to May 26 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and for a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

