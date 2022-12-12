Noisy Camelon offender ignores court imposed ASBO on four separate occasions
An offender made subject to an anti-social behaviour order went on to ignore it and make a nuisance of herself four times.
By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 9:05am
Tina Hatton, 43, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching her ASBO – creating a disturbance – at 141 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on March 24, March 30, April 21 and June 30 this year.
Sheriff Simon Collins placed Hatton, now living at 39 Brown Street, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she attend addiction services.