No show offender's no cash excuse badly received at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a doctor, punching her on the head and body to her injury, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 19, 2018.

It was stated Ralston had no money to pay for travel to the Camelon court from his home at 7B High Street, Alloa because a “friend” had pinched his cash.

Sheriff Derek Livingston listened to the excuse and issued a warrant for Ralston’s arrest.