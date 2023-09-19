No show George: Arrest warrant for Falkirk would-be thief who chucked slab through car window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Mitchell, 41, also known as Wallace, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, which was not exactly a big shock for his defence solicitor.

"I’m not surprised he’s not here,” said lawyer Martin Morrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell, who had not been engaging with social work, had previously pleaded guilty to destroying property – smashing a car window by throwing a slab through it and damaging two wing mirrors and a motorcycle seat lock – while attempting to open car doors with intent to steal in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on August 7.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted breaching his 7pm to 7am court-imposed curfew at his 17 Summerford Road, Falkirk home on January 20.