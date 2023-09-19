No show George: Arrest warrant for Falkirk would-be thief who chucked slab through car window
George Mitchell, 41, also known as Wallace, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, which was not exactly a big shock for his defence solicitor.
"I’m not surprised he’s not here,” said lawyer Martin Morrow.
Mitchell, who had not been engaging with social work, had previously pleaded guilty to destroying property – smashing a car window by throwing a slab through it and damaging two wing mirrors and a motorcycle seat lock – while attempting to open car doors with intent to steal in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on August 7.
He also admitted breaching his 7pm to 7am court-imposed curfew at his 17 Summerford Road, Falkirk home on January 20.
Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Mitchell.