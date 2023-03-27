News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
10 minutes ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
1 hour ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

No show Bo'ness thief who pinched £700 is given one last chance to avoid custody

Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leigh Bloomfield, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing £700 from a woman at an address in Fountainpark Crescent, Bo’ness on August 20 last year.

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:59 BST

Sheriff Simon Collins said Bloomfield, 14 Thirlestane, Bo’ness, was placing her liberty in jeopardy by not showing up for her reports or court.

He deferred sentence on her until May 4 for a criminal justice social work report and stated if Bloomfield failed to attend again she would be taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bloomfield failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Bloomfield failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Bloomfield failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court