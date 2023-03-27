No show Bo'ness thief who pinched £700 is given one last chance to avoid custody
Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leigh Bloomfield, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing £700 from a woman at an address in Fountainpark Crescent, Bo’ness on August 20 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:59 BST
Sheriff Simon Collins said Bloomfield, 14 Thirlestane, Bo’ness, was placing her liberty in jeopardy by not showing up for her reports or court.
He deferred sentence on her until May 4 for a criminal justice social work report and stated if Bloomfield failed to attend again she would be taken into custody.