No show again fails to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court

An offender once again failed to make an appearance at court and his solicitor was forced to admit he would have been up against it to keep him free of custody if he had actually showed up.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:41 pm

Connor McGowan (27) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to engaging in a course of conduct – sending threatening and abusive text messages – which caused his ex partner fear and alarm in Wallace Street, Falkirk, between October 10 and October 12, 2020.

Back in February McGowan failed to appear at court and told his solicitor he had “no funds” to travel from Cambuslang to Camelon.

On Thursday it was stated there was no explanation for his non-appearance.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

McGowan failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McGowan, 1 Mansion Court, Cambuslang, was “not in a good position” with the court.

McGowan’s defence solicitor said: “I would have had my work cut out had he been here.”

Sheriff Livingston issued an arrest warrant for McGowan.