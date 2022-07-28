No show again fails to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Connor McGowan (27) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to engaging in a course of conduct – sending threatening and abusive text messages – which caused his ex partner fear and alarm in Wallace Street, Falkirk, between October 10 and October 12, 2020.
Back in February McGowan failed to appear at court and told his solicitor he had “no funds” to travel from Cambuslang to Camelon.
On Thursday it was stated there was no explanation for his non-appearance.
Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McGowan, 1 Mansion Court, Cambuslang, was “not in a good position” with the court.
McGowan’s defence solicitor said: “I would have had my work cut out had he been here.”
Sheriff Livingston issued an arrest warrant for McGowan.