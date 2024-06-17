No scents: Perfume thief turns his nose up at Falkirk Sheriff Court and fails to turn up
Dylan Davidson, 19, was the first of a number of no shows at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having no excuse for his non attendance.
He had pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of perfume – while acting with two others – from Boots, High Street, Falkirk on March 9 last year.
Davidson, 39 Templeland Road, Glasgow, and his partners in crime managed to pinch £378 worth of products from the store.
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for Davidson’s arrest.