No release for offender as sheriff orders drug treatment in prison

A drug addict tried to gain his freedom from custody to undergo a treatment assessment, but a sheriff said the test could be carried out inside prison walls.

Alexander Reid (26), of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday when he admitted violently resisting police at Storm nightclub, Meadow Street, Falkirk, on January 1.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “I accept there is merit to obtaining an assessment, but I don’t see any suggestion that he be granted liberty for that – in fact there are two suggestions in the report he is not given his liberty.

“Given his history, he will be remanded.”

The case was continued to February 15 for a drug treatment assessment.