No licence chancer speeds off and evades police in Bainsford to commit sixth road traffic offence

Daniel Watson, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty driving at excessive speed and without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for others and failing to stop for police, in Haugh Street, Bainsford, on August 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “Police were driving towards the address when the accused was seen leaving the location in a vehicle. Driving towards the police vehicle, the accused attempted to mount the kerb to evade the police.

“He then reversed at speed and turned the vehicle around. Police attempted to follow the car and signalled it to stop. The accused failed to comply and drove off at excessive speed until he was lost from sight.”

Watson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Watson was later traced by officers and the court heard he had never held a driving licence but that had not stopped him getting behind the wheel.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “He may never have had a licence, but he has six previous convictions for road traffic offences.”

He deferred sentence on Watson, 15 Thane Place, Dunfermline, until January 26, 2023 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.