'No filter' Bo'ness offender threatened to slash ex across the face so no one would want her

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, David Allan, 33, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Kinglass ELC, Gauze Road, Bo’ness on August 21 and in Baptie Place, Bo’ness on August 22.

The Baptie Place incident saw him hurl derogatory remarks regarding disability at police officers who were called to the premises to deal with a disturbance involving

Allan and his former partner.

Allan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Allan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard the earlier offence took place at a nursery school and again involved Allan’s former partner.

Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “The accused appeared to be very upset and was visibly shaking, stating his former partner was ruining his life and he was going to throw himself off a bridge.

"He stated the complainer and her mother were torturing him, so in return he was going to torture them and never stop. He said the complainer would not be able to

move on – he was going to take a knife and slit her across the face so nobody would look at her.

"He said he was going to get a sawn off shotgun to shoot her mother and knew he could pay £500 to do this.”

The court heard Allan, assessed as “not suitable” for the Caledonian domestic abuse project, “does not have a filter” when it comes to the threatening things he says and this has been a problem for him since childhood.

In December last year, Sheriff Alison Michie adjourned the case until this month in order to obtain a criminal justice social work report on Allan.

On Thursday Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Allan, Flat C 19 Cowdenhill Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.