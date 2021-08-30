No excuse for Bainsford shoplifter's surprising court no show

Michael Bennett (43) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to a string of shoplifting offences, including razor blades from Wilkos, High Street, Falkirk, on February 11 last year, alcohol from Scotmid, Ladygate, Carronshore on July 14, 2020, and more alcohol from the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on September 20 last year.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said he was “slightly surprised” Bennett was not present because he had been making good progress with his community orders.

He added: “It’s a relatively good report and he still has 90 hours unpaid work to complete. He has a very long history of offending.”

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence on Bennett, 123 Carronside Street, until September 16 for his personal appearance on that date.

