John Docherty (32) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court having admitted a string of thefts from shops in the local area.

Docherty, 119 Fairlie Street, Camelon, committed his most recent offence on March 26 when he found £100 lying in Tesco and kept it for himself instead of handing it in.

He was released on bail and placed on a structured deferred sentence with a review in three months time.