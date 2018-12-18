No cash boozer attacked Bonnybridge pub window with fence post

A drunken chancer tried to smash a pub window with a fence post after being refused a pint.

The trouble began after John McFarlane (50) was told to leave the Royal Hotel in Bonnybridge because he had no money.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McFarlane had pled guilty to threatening behaviour at the Main Street pub on November 5.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused did not have any cash on him and started asking other patrons if they would buy a pint for him. He was asked to leave due to not having any money on him.

“The accused went outside and began pacing back and forth, looking through the windows.”

When McFarlane, 20 Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge, tried to get back in, the pub landlord stopped him and told him repeatedly to leave.

“He became aggressive,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He stated ‘you’ll see what you’ll get tomorrow – in fact, I’ll be back in ten minutes’. The accused then ran across the road towards a block of flats.

“He returned a few minutes later, sprinting towards bar staff who were standing outside at the door. His manner caused staff to go back into the pub and lock the door and the landlord called the police.

“The accused picked up a five-foot long fence post from the side of the pub, raised it over his head and hit it against one of the windows.”

He hit it again, but the windows were made of Plexiglass and did not break. McFarlane then left the pub for the final time.

Police caught up with him later that evening.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “The root cause of all his offending is his misuse of alcohol.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McFarlane on a supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within four months. He was also prohibited from entering any licensed premises in Bonnybridge for 12 months.