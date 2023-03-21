No arrest warrant for spitting-mad Redding offender's no show at court
Joseph Boyle, 59, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted assaulting a police officer – threatening to spit on him and then repeatedly doing so – at an address in Main Street, Redding, on April 7, 2020.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said a criminal justice social work report was available, but he had no explanation why Boyle had not turned up for court.
Sheriff Marayam Labaki said she would give Boyle, 73 Main Street, Redding, a chance and deferred sentence until March 31.