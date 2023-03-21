News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

No arrest warrant for spitting-mad Redding offender's no show at court

Joseph Boyle, 59, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted assaulting a police officer – threatening to spit on him and then repeatedly doing so – at an address in Main Street, Redding, on April 7, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said a criminal justice social work report was available, but he had no explanation why Boyle had not turned up for court.

Sheriff Marayam Labaki said she would give Boyle, 73 Main Street, Redding, a chance and deferred sentence until March 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Boyle failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Boyle failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Boyle failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court