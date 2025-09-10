Nine motorists charged as police crack down on speeding in Bo'ness and Braes

Public concern over speeding motorists led police to increase their patrols in a number of local areas over the last month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Bo’ness and Braes Community Policing Teams have conducted speed detection patrols in their areas and over the course of this last month nine motorists were charged with speeding offences.

"PC’s Comley and Boyle request that drivers adhere to the speed limits in both area’s and in particular the 20mph speed limits in both Bo’ness and the Braes villages.”

