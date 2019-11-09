Night raiders hit firms in Grangemouth and Falkirk

Police are appealing for information about an overnight theft on November 7 to 8 in which spare tyres were stolen in Grangemouth.

The thieves raided business premises on Inchyra Road and Earls Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting CF0152671119.

Meanwhile a “high value” of scaffolding boards were stolen from a building site in Falkirk’s Williamson Street overnight on November 6 and 7.

Police want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that covers the site, or who has any other information about the incident, quoting reference 1194 of November 7.