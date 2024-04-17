Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake Llewellyn was 26 years old when he died suddenly at the Larbert hospital on May 17, 2023.

Police Scotland has confirmed a report into the student’s death has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NHS Forth Valley said it was “committed to providing high quality mental health services” and would cooperate fully with any police investigations or external inquiries.

Jake Llewellyn, 26, died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital last year. Pic: Gofundme

It is understood his death was caused by a cardiac arrest while he was under the care of the hospital.

Jake had bipolar disorder and was studying professional writing at City of Glasgow College.

After his death people donated to help his family hold a memorial event, describing him as a "lovely soul" and a "hugely talented poet and performer".

It is understood that Mr Llewellyn's family are still waiting to see a Significant Adverse Event Review (SAER) into his death.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Anyone who requires emergency mental health care is seen by our Mental Health Acute Assessment and Treatment Service (MHAATS) which operates 24/7 from Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"All new patients receive a comprehensive clinical assessment where risk is assessed by an experienced mental health professional. Patients who require an urgent assessment can also be seen by local community mental health and substance use services.

If, following assessment, it is not clinically appropriate for an individual to be admitted to hospital, they would receive a care plan with details of follow up arrangements and advice on what to do if their condition worsens.

“SAERs are carried out in a range of situations in line with national guidance. This includes where an individual has died in unexpected circumstances.”

The health board said families are involved in SAERS, while outcomes were also shared with staff.

The spokesperson added: “Despite a national shortage of mental health professionals, our community mental health services and Acute Assessment and Treatment Service have very few nursing vacancies and low staff turnover.

"A high proportion of newly qualified mental health nurses who have undertaken placements in our mental health services also choose to work with NHS Forth Valley, even though they have access to a wide range of job opportunities with other NHS Boards across Scotland.

"We continue to invest in staff training and development and work with local service users and their families to further improve their experience.”

A police spokeswoman said: “On Thursday, May 18, 2023, police received a report of the sudden death of a 26-year-old man in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, which took place the previous evening.