New Year jacket nightmare

A drunken reveller greeted the New Year without his jacket after he was thrown out of a nightclub in the early hours.

Steven Martin (35) then caused a fuss trying to get back inside the premise to retrieve his coat – which he claimed contained house keys.

Martin, 56 Fleming Gardens, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner at the Warehouse Nightclub, Burnbank Road, Falkirk on January 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It was 2.20pm on New Year’s Day and the accused was asked to leave the premises. He says he has left his jacket inside and an argument develops about him getting back in.

“Police were on patrol and officers spoke to him to try and calm him down – he was saying things like ‘I will kill the lot of you’ and he called one of the police officers a bitch.”

The court heard Martin had consumed a “considerable” amount of alcohol and was out with his partner celebrating the New Year. He claimed the reason he reacted so badly to being thrown out of the premises was his jacket and his partner were still inside.

He claimed he was only trying to get someone to let his partner know what had happened to him and he needed his jacket because his partner’s house keys were in the pocket. Sheriff Derek Livingston took note of the circumstances and also of Martin’s past record of “unacceptable interaction with the police” and fined him £500 to be paid back at £25 per week.