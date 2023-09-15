New figures show sexual and violent crime and break-ins are on the rise in the Forth Valley area

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The management of information data covering the period of April to June 2023 shows the total number of recorded criminal incidents has risen from 2678 at that time last year to 2985.

This includes the total number of sexual crimes occurring within the region increasing by 21 from 156 to 177 and overall reports of violent crime rising by 10 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acquisitive crime – theft – has also risen to 1304 reports compared to 1142 during the same period of 2022, with house break-ins, including attempted break-ins, also on the increase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Barry Blair (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The division has, however, seen a reduction in the number of people being hurt on the area’s road network, with no fatalities recorded during the first quarter of 2023 and 10 fewer serious injury collisions and seven fewer slight-injury collisions.

Forth Valley divisional commander Chief Superintendent Barry Blair said: “The management of information data reflects a particularly challenging time for policing, not

only for Forth Valley, but for the country as a whole.

"The increased levels of crime being experienced within our communities are being felt across Scotland. I recognise that rising crime in our communities will be a cause

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

for concern and I want to reiterate my commitment that we will continue to address emerging crime trends, target criminality and provide the best possible service we

can to the public.

“Police Scotland is facing increasing and sustained levels of demand with over 600,000 calls received from the public and 420,000 incidents recorded over this period.

“Such demand, coupled with the reduction in police personnel and ongoing budget restrictions means we must make hard choices in relation to the prioritisation of our

resources and how we can best meet the needs of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public has a vital role in helping to shape our policing priorities area I would ask that you take time to complete our Your Police Survey, which is available on the Police Scotland website,"