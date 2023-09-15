New figures show sexual and violent crime and break-ins are on the rise in the Forth Valley area
The management of information data covering the period of April to June 2023 shows the total number of recorded criminal incidents has risen from 2678 at that time last year to 2985.
This includes the total number of sexual crimes occurring within the region increasing by 21 from 156 to 177 and overall reports of violent crime rising by 10 offences.
Acquisitive crime – theft – has also risen to 1304 reports compared to 1142 during the same period of 2022, with house break-ins, including attempted break-ins, also on the increase.
The division has, however, seen a reduction in the number of people being hurt on the area’s road network, with no fatalities recorded during the first quarter of 2023 and 10 fewer serious injury collisions and seven fewer slight-injury collisions.
Forth Valley divisional commander Chief Superintendent Barry Blair said: “The management of information data reflects a particularly challenging time for policing, not
only for Forth Valley, but for the country as a whole.
"The increased levels of crime being experienced within our communities are being felt across Scotland. I recognise that rising crime in our communities will be a cause
for concern and I want to reiterate my commitment that we will continue to address emerging crime trends, target criminality and provide the best possible service we
can to the public.
“Police Scotland is facing increasing and sustained levels of demand with over 600,000 calls received from the public and 420,000 incidents recorded over this period.
“Such demand, coupled with the reduction in police personnel and ongoing budget restrictions means we must make hard choices in relation to the prioritisation of our
resources and how we can best meet the needs of our communities.
“The public has a vital role in helping to shape our policing priorities area I would ask that you take time to complete our Your Police Survey, which is available on the Police Scotland website,"
