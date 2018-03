A 43-year-old man admitting causing fear and alarm to his partner on two separate occasions.

Ian Kennedy admitted sending threatening voicemails to his former partner which caused her fear and alarm between November 30 last year and January 24 this year.

Kennedy, 10 Conner Avenue, New Carron was placed on a 12-month supervised community payback order and told to complete 120 hours unpaid work within four months.