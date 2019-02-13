New Carron drug dealer went off the grid

Alexander Henderson (26) “disappeared” for 10 months when he should have been engaging with his court orders.

Henderson, 1 Buchanan Court, New Carron was concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis in Dundee Court, Carron between December 27, 2014 and January 12, 2015. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he initially received a community payback order to complete 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, but he only completed 15 hours. Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Henderson to complete another 150 hours within 12 months with the condition he complete 84 of those hours in 12 weeks. He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order - to remain in his property from 7pm to 7am – for three months.